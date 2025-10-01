An Air Antilles ATR plane Air Antilles operating licence extended to January 31, 2026 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT/PARIS–Collectivité President Mussington, who is currently in Paris soliciting potential investors, received news Tuesday that the French Civil Aviation Authority has extended Air Antilles’ temporary operating licence to January 31, 2026.

At the end of August Mussington disclosed the licence had been extended for one month to September 30. He told the media how serious the situation is to find an investor for the airline to relieve the financial burden from the Collectivité, vowing to make it his top priority.

As it stands, seven potential investors have been identified and contacted, with German investment group Panaf, which specialises in supporting airlines, emerging as one of the more promising investors to show interest.

The interim period of four months (longer than expected) gives the President more breathing space for negotiations with investors, but the company’s future remains uncertain. An injection of 10 million euros is needed urgently to cover expenses. Mussington is also relying on support for the airline from the French Government.

As the majority shareholder, the Collectivité already has invested 16 million euros in the airline. Its survival is crucial for regional connectivity, stabilisation of airfares and contributing to the local economy.

The airline has transported nearly 100,000 passengers since resuming operations in June 2024, including more than 30,000 in August alone, the company previously noted.

“With a load factor approaching 80% on its flights from Saint Martin, Air Antilles acknowledges its appeal, although demand has often exceeded available supply. The 15% increase in traffic since January illustrates the importance of its role in regional mobility and the local economy.”

While the licence extension is reassuring for passengers, partners, and potential investors, the company's future is still being played out on a political and financial level.

