And They’re Off: St. Maarten athletes leave for CARIFTA Games | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–And they’re off! Athletes from the St. Maarten National Athletics Federation departed the island on Monday en route to Grenada to compete in the 53rd CARIFTA Games, taking place April 4–6, 2026, where they will represent the country on one of the Caribbean’s premier youth track and field stages.

The CARIFTA Games will be held at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St. George’s, Grenada, where regional athletes gather annually to compete at a high level. Participation offers St. Maarten’s athletes a chance to test their abilities against top Caribbean talent while proudly representing the island.

The team representing St. Maarten includes Joleen Tomlin, Nahjah Wyatte, Nessiah Wyatte, Marlon Prince, Michael Van De Veer, Adio Williams, and Sebastiana Reyes along with Carlos Brison. The team is accompanied by coaches Abdule Wattley and Cameron Hymana and delegation leader Javea Clarke Wattley. Hyman, who did the World Athletics Safeguarding Course, will also serve as safeguarding officer.

Their participation was made possible through a generous outpouring of financial support from local businesses, individuals and the public, which helped fund the trip and ensure the team’s presence at the regional competition.

The delegation will travel first to St. Lucia before continuing on to Grenada for the Games, as the athletes now set their sights on delivering strong performances on the regional stage.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/and-they-re-off-st-maarten-athletes-leave-for-carifta-games