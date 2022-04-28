Angelina Carty installed as new President for Soroptimist Club | THE DAILY HERALD

Executive of Soroptimist International of Anguilla.

ANGUILLA–At the Annual General Meeting held on April 26, Angelina Carty was installed as the new President for Soroptimist International of Anguilla Club. In her address she said the club has much to accomplish with as focus “Educate, Empower and Enable” women and girls on the island.

The meeting included reports from Secretary Ursil Webster, Membership Director Pamela Connor, Treasurer Carmencita Davis, Programme Action Convener Linda Banks and Councillor Lana Hoyoung.

Currently Anguilla holds the position of Secretariat for the Caribbean and Blondell Rodgiers is the President of Soroptimist International Caribbean Network (SICN). She said there are seven countries in the group and during her presidency, emphasis has been on human trafficking, which is reportedly at a peak in the Caribbean. In Anguilla, signs have been erected at the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport, the General Post Office and the Inland Revenue Department. She said the bi-annual meeting of the SICN is due to be held on July 23 and will be a virtual meeting, when Anguilla hands over the secretariat to Grenada.

Outgoing president Yolande Richardson thanked her committee and the energetic members for their support during her two-year presidency. She said it had not been easy during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she kept communication functioning and members were able to assist with food collection and distribution, contact tracing for COVID-19, and tree planting at the Soroptimist Centre. She wished the new president and Executive every success.

The new president congratulated the outgoing president, who she said had done a remarkable job. She also applauded Rodgiers for managing the dynamics in her regional role. She said the club must build on the stalwart members who preceded them. She reminded members that Soroptimism provides an opportunity to give back to the community and she hopes more people will see the value of being a member, as Anguillian women and girls need help.

below: President Angelina Carty.

The new Executive includes President Carty, Immediate Past President Yolande Richardson, Treasurer Maglan Richardson, Councillor Lana Hoyoung, Programme Action Convener Banks, President Elect Carmencita Davis, Connor and members Lavan Hoyoung, Maglan Richardson, Ursil Webster and Evlyn Esdaille.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/angelina-carty-installed-as-new-president-for-soroptimist-club