ANGLEC puts 3 electric vehicles into service | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the new vehicles for ANGLEC.



ANGUILLA–On Friday, February 25, Anguilla Electricity Company Ltd. ANGLEC launched three electric vehicles that are now part of the ANGLEC fleet. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sutcliffe Hodge said that the impact of fossil fuels is well known worldwide and there is a need to transition to cleaner energy and ANGLEC is leading the way.

Hodge said that the savings on an electric car are enormous. He has owned one for some seven years, so is experienced in the advantages. He noted that to fill a car with regular fuel costs at least EC $120 and more for a larger vehicle, but his car can charge overnight at a cost of $6. He said that one overnight charge will give 205 miles of driving so, in Anguilla, there is really no need for charging stations as most people do not drive more than 40 miles a day. He said that with 220 voltage a car can be charged for just three to four hours.

The CEO said that future plans for ANGLEC include supplying electric cars and this will probably be done via a subsidiary company. Staff at ANGLEC are receiving training to service their own vehicles and this could be extended to include servicing for the public.

On a test drive with a member of the media it was noticed how quiet the electric vehicle is, the improved acceleration and the fact that everything is digital on the dashboard.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anglec-puts-3-electric-vehicles-into-service