Anguilla among world’s best in ‘Travel+ Leisure’ 2021 Awards | THE DAILY HERALD

Frangipani beach resort

ANGUILLA–The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) has announced that Anguilla once again features prominently in the Travel+Leisure 2021 World’s Best Awards Lists. Anguilla is ranked No. 5 on the Top 25 Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas list; and was voted No. 22 on the Top 25 Islands in the World list. The Frangipani Beach Resort was rated No. 7 and Belmond Cap Juluca No. 22 among the Top 25 Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas.

Director of Tourism, Stacey Liburd said, “2020 was an unusual year for Anguilla as travel to the island was restricted for most of the year due to the pandemic. We introduced the bubble concept in November, which finally allowed our visitors to experience the island under a system of guided movements. We are proud that despite the challenges in travel we retained a position among the World’s Best, and we have every intention of reclaiming the top spot in the Caribbean, which we held for four consecutive years, in 2022.”

Each year, for the past 26 years, Travel + Leisure, the largest travel media brand in the United States, asks readers to weigh in on their travel experiences around the globe, to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, hotels, resorts, spas, airlines, cruise lines and more. Islands are rated according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness and overall value.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-among-world-s-best-in-travel-leisure-2021-awards