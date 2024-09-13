Anguilla attends conf. for heads of corrections, prison services | THE DAILY HERALD

Deputy Superintendent Kerrice Saunders-Barnard (second row, centre right) at the ACHCPS Conference in The Bahamas.

ANGUILLA–The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services hosted the thirteenth annual Association of Caribbean Heads of Corrections and Prison Services (ACHCPS) Conference in The Bahamas from September 9 to 12. Deputy Superintendent Kerrice Saunders-Barnard was in attendance for Anguilla, one of the twenty countries represented.

The theme for the meeting was “From Theory to Reality – Shaping the Future of Corrections and Prisons in the Caribbean".

The ACHCPS is a distinguished organisation that encourages regional cooperation and promotes positive exchanges between member countries on mutual concerns impacting each respective jurisdiction.

