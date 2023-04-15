Anguilla choir in St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

The choir from Anguilla’s St Augustine Church will perform in St Maarten on Sunday. April 16 . Their “cantata” at the Good News Baptist Church in St. Peters themed “:Lion of Judah” & “Calvary’s “Lamb” starts at 4:00pm, A “Love Offering” will be taken at the door.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-choir-in-st-maarten

