Anguilla choir in St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

The choir from Anguilla’s St Augustine Church will perform in St Maarten on Sunday. April 16 . Their “cantata” at the Good News Baptist Church in St. Peters themed “:Lion of Judah” & “Calvary’s “Lamb” starts at 4:00pm, A “Love Offering” will be taken at the door.
Heineken Silver
PHILIPSBURG--Heineken has unveiled its latest brewing innovation, that is set to shake-up the lager category with a premium lighter brew: Heineken Silver.
Marking the next step in Heineken’s long standing passion for brewing great beers while constantly innovating alongside...
View comments
Hide comments