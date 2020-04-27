Anguilla currently has no cases of COVID-19 | THE DAILY HERALD

Shipment from PAHO being received by Dr. Andrewin and Permanent Secretary Foster Rogers.

ANGUILLA–A report from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Aisha Andrewin says the samples sent to rule out COVID-19 in the sudden death of a young woman last week, have tested negative. An initial test in St. Maarten on Thursday, April 23, was negative and a further test that was sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency CARPHA was also negative.

Dr. Andrewin said, “At the present time there are no suspected cases and no evidence of transmission of the COVID-19 virus within Anguilla. Furthermore, all three confirmed cases have now recovered and it has been more than 28 days since our last confirmed case. This is undoubtedly an important milestone and a great achievement for Anguilla.”

However, she notes that in order to maintain this status, the public must remain steadfast in its efforts to prevent this virus from establishing a foothold in the community. The Ministry of Health urges residents to continue to comply with hygienic practices, respiratory etiquette and the social distancing measures. She said that should the current epidemiological situation prevail there may be a de-escalation of the current restrictions on movements and mass gatherings in a phased approach.

Last week a second shipment arrived here by air from Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). It included 291 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, four boxes of parenting booklets and COVID-19 posters. This is in addition to the first shipment that included 1,250 PPE kits, 1,500 pairs of surgical gloves, 1,250 surgical face masks, 50 safety goggles and 20 bio-safety bags.

PAHO Country Programme Specialist Valerie Beach-Horne, who serves the UK territories and is resident in Anguilla, said that in addition PAHO is providing training and seminars for health personnel. PAHO is also supplying countries with their needs as they occur.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-currently-has-no-cases-of-covid-19