Anguilla elections to be held June 29 | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–Governor Tim Foy has issued a proclamation declaring Election Day in Anguilla as June 29. This was made after consultation with Premier Victor Banks, as designated in the Constitution. Nomination Day will be on June 12 and all candidates have to register on that day at the Courthouse.

Early voting has been organised for persons over the age of seventy, police, health workers and people with any disability, who will be able to vote on Friday, June 26.

In announcing the dates, Banks said, “I pray we demonstrate that Anguilla is a true democracy that practises good conduct and we exercise our rights to participate in free and fair elections with mutual respect and stability.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-elections-to-be-held-june-29