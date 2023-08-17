Anguilla featured in ‘Travel + Leisure’ with details of 20 best things to do | THE DAILY HERALD

Sandy Island, one of Anguilla’s off-shore cays.



ANGUILLA–In the latest issue of Travel + Leisure Anguilla is featured with an article “20 Best Things to Do in Anguilla – Stellar Snorkelling and Live Music Included”. The list was compiled by local experts including Shannon Kircher, a long-time resident and marketing director of Frangipani Beach Resort, and Stacey Liburd, Director of Tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board.

The article states, “New visitors may have heard of the island’s luxuries, but devotees who return year after year know that the destination also does laid-back beach bars and local Caribbean fare very well. With Anguilla’s world-class resorts, secluded, romantic villas and even some of the best fami-ly-friendly beach resorts in the Caribbean, it’s hard to imagine any style of traveller who wouldn’t find something to love here.”

The 20 Best Things list starts with a sunset sail on Tradition, a classic West Indian sloop that pro-vides delicious cocktails during the trip. Renting a car and exploring the island, playing tennis at the Anguilla Tennis Academy and kite-surfing with Anguilla Watersports are the next suggestions. Visiting the offshore cays such as Scrub Island and Sandy Island, snorkelling at Shoal Bay and renting a moke for a thrilling drive around the island to picturesque places, are the next suggestions.

Enjoying live music at the Lit Lounge or Bankie Banx’s Dune Preserve is featured in the list along with swimming at Meads Bay and Rendezvous Bay and sampling the roadside barbecues or the fine cuisine at the variety of restaurants, including Italian, French, Spanish and Mexican. Also mentioned are learning about Anguilla’s history, including an authentic salt picking experience, spotting nesting turtles from July to October, going to a spa, playing golf and diving at one of the seven marine parks, especially the El Buen Consejo 18th century wreck.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-featured-in-travel-leisure-with-details-of-20-best-things-to-do