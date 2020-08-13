Anguilla government meets with AASPA | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of government with officials from AASPA.

ANGUILLA–The government of Anguilla met with members of the Anguilla Air and Sea Ports Authority (AASPA), including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sherman Williams, legal adviser Stanley Reid, Manager of Infrastructure Julian Daniel, Shomari Kentish and Dale Rogers.

The future of the ports, in particular the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport, was the main topic of discussion.One of the items discussed was the urgent need to extend the existing landing strip at the airport from 5,442 feet to 6,000 feet. Several issues dating back over the past two years were discussed and the cost to rectify them was estimated at EC $65 million.

The AASPA has functioned without a fully constituted Board of Directors as a number of members have retired. Minister of Infrastructure Haydn Hughes has pledged to table a memorandum for a fully constituted Board before the Executive Council today, Thursday, August 13. The new Board will be given a mandate to work closely with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Tourism and the AASPA management to develop solutions to the various issues related to the ports.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-government-meets-with-aaspa