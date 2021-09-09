Anguilla has 36 active cases of COVID-19 | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–Chief Medical Officer Dr. Aisha Andrewin announced on Wednesday that the island currently has 36 active cases of COVID-19. All persons are under isolation and contact tracing and investigations are ongoing and have just begun for the most recent cases.

There were nine new cases since September 6 and 23 persons have recovered. Since the beginning of the pandemic Anguilla has had 305 cases of COVID-19. The unvaccinated elderly gentleman who tested positive and was hospitalised remains hospitalised in serious condition.

The Ministry of Health notes that early identification, isolation and treatment are the foundations of preventing widespread transmission of the virus. A release from the Ministry states, “It is, therefore, critical that persons who have been placed under quarantine or isolation remain separated from other individuals at all times until they are cleared to resume normal activities by the Quarantine Authority. Additionally, in most instances, it will be necessary for individuals to undergo a second test before they are cleared. The Ministry of Health asks that persons appreciate the importance of the testing protocols and follow the instructions of the members of the health team. This is critical to breaking transmission of the virus.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-has-36-active-cases-of-covid-19