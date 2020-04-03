Anguilla has new case of COVID-19 | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–One of the seven samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency CARPHA has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The other six samples were negative and there is still one more for which the result is to be determined. This brings the number of cases in Anguilla to three.

The positive case is a 78-year-old male resident with a history of travelling to a United States overseas territory within the incubation period. He has mild symptoms and remains isolated. All his close contacts have been placed under quarantine and will be observed for the development of any symptoms.

In announcing the results, Chief Medical Officer Aisha Andrewin urges residents not to panic and instead be guided by the helpful practices to prevent the spread of the virus by following proper hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and complying with the social distancing measures.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-has-new-case-of-covid-19