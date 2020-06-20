Anguilla officially categorised as having “no cases” by WHO | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–Anguilla has now been categorised in the latest WHO report as “no cases” of coronavirus COVID-19 instead of the previous classification of “sporadic cases.” The change was reflected in the WHO situation report on June 18. Although Anguilla has had no cases for the past two months it is important to be recognised by the WHO.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Aisha Andrewin says, “This is undoubtedly an important milestone and a great achievement for Anguilla. Moreover, we have come this far because of a unified effort and the cooperation of the wider community. However, we are at an important juncture as we gradually begin to reopen our borders and return to normalcy. We must remain steadfast in our efforts to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from ever establishing a foothold in our community by continuing to practice the range of control measures which have been [enforced–Ed.] over the last few months.”

She said that the new classification is a reason to celebrate and the ministry of health and the government of Anguilla are expressing sincere “congratulations and appreciation to the people of Anguilla for this remarkable achievement.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-officially-categorised-as-having-no-cases-by-who