Anguilla plays key part in successful rescue mission | THE DAILY HERALD

Sinking tug vessel alongside barge.

ANGUILLA–The Anguilla Search and Rescue team and the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) played a key role in a rescue mission on January 6. It was reported that at about 1:20pm members of the Anguilla Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) responded to reports of a sinking vessel in international waters 25 miles southwest of Anguilla.

The AFRS rescue boat SAR-1 and Royal Navy ship HMS Medway, which was in the vicinity, were immediately dispatched to the scene to render assistance to those in distress on the sinking tugboat. The rescue operation lasted approximately three hours, and all five individuals on board the sinking vessel were successfully rescued.

SAR-1 transported the five-crew members to a place of safety in Anguilla, where they received minor medical attention. The rescue operation was coordinated through the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Martinique, the AFRS Central Alerting Post (CAP) and DDM in Anguilla.

Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam said, “I am very grateful and highly commend the brilliant collective efforts of AFRS, DDM, MRCC and HMS Medway. Their responsive and coordinated efforts enabled the safe rescue of the five crew members from their sinking vessel. I thank all involved for their courage and fortitude in taking forward this challenging operation.”

Chief Fire Officer Shondell Hodge said, “I want to thank my team for their gallant and courageous efforts during the rescue mission. Their dedication and commitment to public safety are indeed commendable. I would also like to thank the public for your kind understanding and attention during this very challenging operation.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-plays-key-part-in-successful-rescue-mission