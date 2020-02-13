Anguilla police investigate murder in Blowing Point | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA—The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Blowing Point between 6.30 and 7.30pm on Wednesday February12 during which a 39-year-old man was murdered.

The police are asking for anyone who was in the area of the Chinese restaurant in Blowing Point at that time or who may have any information regarding the incident to please contact the Major Crime Unit of the RAPF at telephone number 497 5333 quoting “Operation Bluebell”.

Information can also be sent via the RAPF Tips Website at www.gov.ai/911 which is secure and confidential.

The RAPF is expressing sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased and a family liaison officer has been appointed to the family.

This is the second murder for 2020 in Anguilla. The first occurred on January 4 and resulted in the death of Leroy Vanterpool of Welches.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-police-investigate-murder-in-blowing-point