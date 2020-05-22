Anguilla police recover three illegal firearms, ammunition | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–A number of intelligence-led operations by the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) resulted in the recovery of three illegal firearms and a quantity of ammunition. This was carried out in the RAPF’s continuing efforts to reduce crime on the island, although the force was tasked with policing the borders and the various protocols to be observed in compliance with COVID-19.

Commissioner of Police Paul Morrison stated that despite the dynamics of today’s world, the intention of criminal elements seems to remain the same and law enforcement officers must also remain focused and committed to tackling the issue of serious crime. Morrison expressed thanks to members of the public who continue to assist the RAPF and urged them to continue.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-police-recover-three-illegal-firearms-ammunition