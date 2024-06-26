Anguilla present at maritime conference | THE DAILY HERALD

Anguilla’s delegation from L to R: P. Fairbrother, S. Fleming, H. Henderson, K, Cutler, J. Hughes.

ANGUILLA–Last week Anguilla was represented at the Red Ensign Group (REG) Conference in Jersey. The conference brought together crown dependencies, overseas territories and other key maritime stakeholders to discuss the operation of ship registries, maritime spatial planning, foreign vessel inspections, maritime sanctions implementation, and effective search and rescue.

Some 80 delegates from all sixteen REG maritime administrations attended to discuss a range of standards and to look at ways of improving the performance of the Registers internationally.

The overarching aim of the three day event was to develop policy for flag, port and coastal state obligations and to share knowledge and best practice across the REG, from sustainability to greener shipping and innovation. Members discussed maritime matters of interest at the conference, which also included sessions on the roles and responsibilities of Coastal States. It also tackled issues such as de-carbonisation, counter pollution and environmental concerns.

Every year the conference is held at different locations, reflecting the geography of the Red Ensign Group that consists of the United Kingdom (UK), the Crown Dependencies of Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man and Overseas Territories of Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, St. Helena, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. There were also delegates attending from the non-ship registry Overseas Territories of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, Ascension and Tristan Da Cunha. Any vessel registered in the UK, a Crown Dependency or UK Overseas Territory, is a British ship and is entitled to fly the Red Ensign flag.

