Anguilla reports 16 more COVID cases | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–An additional sixteen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Anguilla since the last update on Monday, August 16. They include:

* Five employees of the Food and Beverage Department of one of the resorts – the cluster consists of two women and three men with no history of travel. All, except one of the men, are fully vaccinated. The source of the infection has not been identified and investigations are ongoing.

* A fully vaccinated adult male visitor from the United States who tested positive upon arrival;

* Two fully vaccinated adult residents – one male, one female – who were identified through contact tracing;

* Three fully vaccinated residents – two women and a man with no history of recent travel; the sources of infection have not been identified and investigations are ongoing. All three subsequently tested negative on follow-up testing and are considered recovered at this time.

* Three fully vaccinated adults who tested positive on entry – they are one adult male visitor from the US and two residents who returned from the Dominican Republic;

* A fully vaccinated adult female visitor from the US, who tested positive on departure testing for return travel to the US;

* A second workplace cluster, of which three female bank employees from the same department have tested positive thus far – this cluster was identified Wednesday afternoon and investigations have just begun.

All persons are under isolation and contact tracing and investigations are ongoing. The Ministry of Health is urging persons with flu-like symptoms to isolate immediately and call the ministry’s hotlines. They should not report to work until cleared to do so.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-reports-16-more-covid-cases