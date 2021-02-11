Anguilla resort trip featured as prize on Wheel of Fortune | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–Anguilla was the featured destination on the popular game show Wheel of Fortune on February 8, with a prize trip for two to Tranquillity Beach Anguilla resort, with air fare provided by the Anguilla Tourist Board.

Natalie Veronica Buczkowski was the big winner of the evening, solving the prize puzzle with the clue “Is this really happening to me?” which perfectly described Buczkowski’s reaction on being informed of her prize package to Anguilla.

Tranquillity Beach Anguilla is the island’s newest beachfront resort located on Meads Bay. The property provided the six-night stay for two in a one-bedroom condominium with an outdoor terrace and private hot tub. The Anguilla Tourist Board provided two roundtrip air fares and ferry transfers for Buczkowski and her guest to complete the grand prize giveaway. The total value of the trip is US $8,000.

Winning the prize puzzle round propelled Buczkowski into the lead with US $23,050 in cash and prizes and entry into the final bonus round. Choosing “Thing” as the category, with less than a 10th of a second to go, she solved the clue “FABULOUS BARGAIN” netting an additional US $38,000 for a total win of US $61,050 for the evening.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-resort-trip-featured-as-prize-on-wheel-of-fortune