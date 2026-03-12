Anguilla strengthens strategic airlift partnerships at Routes Americas 2026 | THE DAILY HERALD

Anguilla delegation with Greg Cuneo (far left) Director Avia NG Consultants

ANGUILLA–Anguilla’s participation at Routes 2026 reflected a coordinated national approach to avia-tion development, aligning tourism strategy, airport operations, and infrastructure planning to sup-port sustainable airlift growth. Anguilla’s delegation included Airport Manager Jabari Harrigan, Minis-ter of Infrastructure, Jose Vanterpool, Minister of Health, Sports and Tourism, Cardigan Connor, Di-rector of Tourism Jameel Rochester and Principal Assistant Secretary at Ministry of Infrastructure, Kendell Richardson.

During the forum, the Anguilla delegation engaged in high-level networking, business development meetings, and strategic discussions aimed at strengthening Anguilla’s air connectivity and expanding access from key source markets. Meetings were held with regional counterparts, including the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, to explore opportunities for regional collaboration, shared air service strategies, and multi-destination marketing initiatives.

Meetings were also held with existing airline partners, including American Airlines and BermudAir, to review route performance, assess opportunities for increased frequency, and explore seasonal or network expansion. Additional discussions were held with prospective carriers as Anguilla continues to position itself for long-term and sustainable air service development.

On Thursday, March 5, Cardigan Connor, represented Anguilla during a senior-level panel discus-sion focused on strengthening intra-Caribbean air connectivity. The session brought together regional leaders and tourism stakeholders to examine practical and collaborative solutions for improving air access across the Caribbean. Discussions focused on innovative airline-destination partnerships, the importance of regional cooperation in building sustainable route networks, and strategies to improve resilience against climate-related disruptions affecting aviation services. The panel was moderated by aviation strategist Robert Kokonis.

For island destinations such as Anguilla, reliable and expanded air connectivity remains essential to tourism growth, economic development, and stronger regional integration. Minister Connor used the opportunity to advocate for greater collaboration among governments, airlines, tourism authorities, and infrastructure stakeholders.

“Intra-Caribbean connectivity is fundamental to the future of our region. For Anguilla and our Car-ibbean neighbours, improved air access strengthens tourism, drives economic opportunity, and deepens regional integration. Through collaboration among tourism, aviation, and infrastructure partners, we are helping to build a stronger, more resilient, and better-connected Caribbean,” said Connor.

Director of Tourism, Jameel Rochester, also underscored the importance of this unified approach. “Our presence at Routes Americas demonstrates Anguilla’s commitment to strategic collaboration at every level, from policy and infrastructure to airline partnerships and destination marketing. By working together as one national team, we ensure Anguilla remains proactive, competitive, and well positioned for sustainable tourism growth,” he said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-strengthens-strategic-airlift-partnerships-at-routes-americas-2026