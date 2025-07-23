Anguilla Summer Festival starts on Friday, July 25 | THE DAILY HERALD

Miss Talented Teen Contestants.

ANGUILLA–The Opening Night for the 2025 Summer Festival takes place on Friday, July 25, at the Landsome Bowl Cultural Centre. Some shows will be held during the following week with the grand August Monday Caribbean Beach Party and boat races scheduled for Monday, August 4.

As the island’s largest cultural celebration, the festival will feature an exciting line-up of events, from vibrant street parades and thrilling boat races to beach parties, concerts and pageants, offering a dynamic display of the island’s rich heritage and contemporary creativity.

Commissioner of Police, Robert Clark has given assurance that the police are prepared for all eventualities and he has no reason to believe that the Summer Festival will not be a success. “We will do everything we can to make sure that this Festival is safe and is a success,” he said. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras are being installed along the route for J’Ouvert on August 4, from The Valley to Sandy Ground.

The Talented Teen Pageant is on Thursday, July 31. Five young ladies will be competing for the title; Denayja Cognette, Uniqua Romney Dupigny, Ayana Carty, Tajaynae Summer Rogers and Ailyn Tavarez Sanchez. Band-o-Rama follows on Friday, August 1, with the Prince and Princess Pageant on Sunday, August 3.

August Monday is the highlight of the Festival with J’Ouvert starting at 5:00am in The Valley, with a slow jump-up to Sandy Ground accompanied by several trucks providing the music. The Caribbean Beach Party at Sandy Ground continues all day with top performers from overseas as well as local artistes. There will be leading performances from Kassav, Mical Teja, DJ Avalanche, Kes the Band, Pantha Vibes, Synergy, Yama, Mad Minz, Koverage and more. In the afternoon the popular Sir Emile Class A & B boat races take place. Music, and food will continue to be on sale until late in the evening.

A boat race for the Class A boats from Sandy Ground to Island Harbour is on Tuesday and in the evening, the Miss Anguilla Pageant will be held. There are five contestants who are being called “The Fierce Five” and have talent, ambition and a deep community spirit. The ladies competing are, Xaria Rouse, Ariel Bushay, Thalia Hinds, Jordia Hodge and Jasmin Ruan.

On Thursday the celebrations move to West End with the August Thursday Beach Party at Meads Bay, that includes boat races, music, food booths and more. Eyes Wide Shut starts on Thursday at 11:00pm and continues until 11:00am Friday. There will be live performances by Machel Montano, Asa Bantan, Mr. Ridge, Barrie Hype, DJ Outcast and Akaiusweet.

The Grand Parade of Troupes is on Friday, August 8, with troupes from around the island parading through The Valley in colourful and exotic costumes.

The popular Poker Run is scheduled for Saturday and as usual, will attract boats from Anguilla and St. Maarten. In the evening is the Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch show. Dr. Splinter is the current Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch and calypsonians from the region will be competing for the crown this year.

Summer Festival comes to an end on Sunday, August 10, with the Champion of Champions boat races for Class A and B boats and the grand finale at Sandy Ground.

Visitors from St. Maarten/St. Martin need to remember that they need a valid passport to enter Anguilla and all passengers on boats arriving at Sandy Ground need to present documentation to an Immigration Officer. The ferry service has been extended to accommodate persons wishing to attend shows; the last ferry will leave Anguilla at 7:00pm from August 1 to 3 and at 9:00pm on August 4.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-summer-festival-starts-on-friday-july-25