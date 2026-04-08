Anguilla team competed at the CARIFTA Games in Grenada | THE DAILY HERALD

Anguilla team and officials with Minister of Sport Cardigan Connor.

ANGUILLA–Over the Easter weekend a team of young athletes from Anguilla attended the 53rd CARIFTA Games in Grenada.

Representing Anguilla were three promising junior athletes: Kavaj Connor who competed in the 100 and 200 meters sprint events; Keiarah Webster who took on the middle-distance races in the 800 and 1500 meters; and Johnniff Gumbs who showcased his talent in the field events, competing in both the long jump and high jump.

A group of officials supported the team including Coach Kent Webster Junior, Team Lead and Coach Rodi Richardson, Safeguarding Officer Marie Hughes, and President Karim Hodge, who ¥ served as Congress delegate.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-team-competed-at-the-carifta-games-in-grenada