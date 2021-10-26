Anguilla Tennis Academy highlighted in magazine | THE DAILY HERALD

Anguilla Tennis Academy.

ANGUILLA–In the November issue of Travel + Leisure the Anguilla Tennis Academy (ATA) is featured. The magazine covers stories of exotic places and destinations and has a readership of over 4.8 million.

Founder of the Anguilla Tennis Academy Mitchelle Lake said, “It is an honour for the ATA’s story to be featured in Travel + Leisure magazine. Millions of affluent readers and tennis enthusiasts will learn about the ATA and choose Anguilla as their tennis destination. Indeed, Anguilla and Anguillans should be proud of the sports tourism impact that ATA is making to our island.”

Chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) Kenroy Herbert said, “We are thrilled that the Anguilla Tennis Academy is receiving this well-deserved recognition in the prestigious Travel + Leisure magazine. On behalf of the Anguilla Tourist Board, we congratulate Mitch Lake for his legendary vision and foresight, and his hard-working team for their steadfast commitment to developing and maintaining this outstanding facility against all odds.”

He went on to say that the ATB is pleased to partner with the academy to promote Anguilla as a premiere destination. “It is undoubtedly the best stand-alone tennis facility in the region,” he added.

Editor and Founder of Racquet magazine David Shaftel authored the story. He interviewed both Mitch Lake and Shawn Romney while vacationing at Malliouhana, an Auberge Resort. David explained to his readers that tennis is what brought him and his family to Anguilla. According to David, for tennis tourists like himself, Anguilla remains the undisputed ace of the Caribbean.

The ATA started with a summer camp in 1996 and progressed to a tennis facility that opened in 2008. The facility includes six lighted tennis courts that provide facilities for coaching and a large building. The primary goal of the ATA is to expose children to the joys, discipline and rigour of the lifelong sport of tennis where they can acquire technical skills, experience ideal sportsmanship, and develop a strong sense of community.

