Anguilla to be featured on PBS series ‘To Dine For’ with Kate Sullivan | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) has announced that Anguilla is a featured destination on the popular Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) series “To Dine For” with Kate Sullivan. The show features stories of creators and dreamers who have reached uncommon success through ingenuity and innovation, while their favourite restaurant becomes the backdrop for a passionate and fascinating conversation about life, success, and what it takes to pursue and achieve the American dream.

The episode features renowned travel influencer and Caribbean expert Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon in a conversation at Sandy Island, her favourite restaurant in the world. “We are delighted to welcome Kate and Sarah to Anguilla for this production, and thrilled that Sarah chose us as her favourite location,” said Stacey Liburd, Director of Tourism for Anguilla.

The all-day shoot at Sandy Island took place on January 26 and included a conversation with owner Simone Connor over a meal of grilled crayfish. Located just a ten-minute boat ride from Sandy Ground on the mainland, Sandy Island is consistently rated as one of the Caribbean’s best beach bars and restaurants, famous for its local seafood and exotic fruit cocktails, its stunning beach, and crystal clear water.

On January 27, the crew embarked on a full-day shoot at various locations across the island to give a real sense of place and highlight what makes Anguilla so special. The ATB, under the guidance of the Chief Medical Officer, ensured that all crew movements followed the established protocols. The Belmond Cap Juluca and Tranquillity Beach Anguilla provided complimentary accommodation. The cast and crew also had the opportunity to experience Anguilla’s amazing culinary scene, with hosted meals at several restaurants. The Anguilla episode is tentatively slated to be broadcast in the spring of 2021.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-to-be-featured-on-pbs-series-to-dine-for-with-kate-sullivan