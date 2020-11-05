Anguilla to get vaccine from UK when available | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–Baroness Sugg, the Overseas Territories minister in the UK government announced in a letter to Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster that the UK government has an agreement with the Vaccine Task Force to supply all the Overseas Territories with COVID-19 vaccine when it is available. She encouraged Webster to continue working with Public Health England to develop vaccine strategies and make sure that Anguilla is ready to roll out a robust programme as soon as the vaccine becomes available.

The Premier wrote back to Baroness Sugg expressing thanks to her and the UK government for making the facility available to Anguilla.

Webster said the Anguilla government has also signed on to another vaccine programme, COVAX that is available through Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). It was offered through the Caribbean Public Health Agency CARPHA and the initial payments are being paid by the European Union. He said he hopes the vaccines will be enough to cover the entire population.

