Anguilla to open without quarantine to vaccinated tourists from July 1 | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Minister of Infrastructure and Tourism Haydn Hughes, Minister of Home Affairs Kenneth Hodge, Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster, Parliamentary Secretary Quincia Gumbs-Marie, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Aisha Andrewin and Parliamentary Secretary for Health Foster Rogers.

ANGUILLA–The government of Anguilla’s weekly press conference began with a standing minute of silence for both Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who are experiencing the ravages of an ongoing volcanic eruption of Mount Soufrière.

The conference then quickly moved to focus on new entry protocols to the island. Parliamentary Secretary Quincia Gumbs-Marie announced that effective Monday, April 12, the quarantine period was shortened from 14 to seven days.

She said, “This is exciting. Today marks the beginning of our phased reopening. We can now start to jump-start our economy and get back to a sense of normalcy. It would not have been possible without the persons who have already participated in the ongoing vaccination programme to help us get to this point.”

She said that while many countries are going back into lockdown, Anguilla is now moving towards less stringent border protocols thanks in part to the tireless efforts of the Anguilla Health Authority.

Permanent Secretary Foster Rogers announced that from July 1 visitors who have been vaccinated three weeks prior to arrival can come into Anguilla without any quarantine requirements. They will need a pre-test as before but no test on arrival. Returning residents not vaccinated will have to quarantine.

From May 1 all persons arriving in Anguilla in groups of more than 10 must be fully vaccinated to enter and attend any mass gatherings in Anguilla, such as weddings or conferences. Spa, gym and cosmetology services will be allowed if both guests and staff are fully vaccinated. All front-line hospitality workers, including port and transportation staff, are required to receive the vaccination.

October 2021 will mark the final phase of the entry protocols. Pre-entry proof of negative test requirements and follow-up testing on island will cease. Only visitors who are fully vaccinated at least three weeks prior to travel will be allowed entry.

Rogers said there is sufficient AstraZeneca vaccine on the island to inoculate all eligible persons in Anguilla, which will allow the island to reach herd immunity. He once again urged all who have not yet received the vaccine to get it.

As of Monday afternoon, 5,857 have received the first dose and over 200 have received their second dose. The vaccine on hand will expire at the end of July so he appealed to all eligible persons not yet vaccinated to get their first inoculation by mid-May. After the second shot a vaccination card will be issued.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-to-open-without-quarantine-to-vaccinated-tourists-from-july-1