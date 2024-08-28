Anguilla United Front opposition party presents GST Relief Plan | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Jose Vanterpool, Kyle Hodge, Cora Richardson Hodge, Cardigan Connor and Shellya Rogers.

ANGUILLA–Members of the Anguilla United Front (AUF) party that currently holds five elected seats in the House of Assembly, have over the months stressed the struggles of the population due to the high tax burden created by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implemented since July 2020. On Monday, August 27, the AUF presented a plan to address the high taxes and provide relief to the people.

The plan is to remove the 13% GST from retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers and restaurants. It also includes additional relief by removing GST at the ports and replacing it with a 9% import duty.

Leader of the party, Cora Richardson Hodge said that there must be a balance as taxes are necessary but the extent of the taxes currently in place are not fair to the people. She said that the AUF is determined to reduce the tax burden so is not waiting for elections, due by June 2025, but is suggesting the plan to the government now. She introduced island-wide elected member of the party Kyle Hodge, who chaired the committee that created the plan.

Hodge said that the GST tax plan is not representative of the will of the people, noting that the people voted for the Anguilla Progressive Movement government that was against the introduction of GST. He also pointed out that Anguilla is the only Overseas Territory that has GST. The committee, he explained, talked with over 300 people in connection with GST and 90% were dissatisfied with it and want changes or a full repeal. The committee also studied all the data to ensure that the AUF plan is feasible. He presented the plan, noting that if the government does not implement it now, the AUF will do so when elected next year. He said that the AUF GST Relief Plan will provide real relief and real changes.

Elected member for Valley North, Shellya Rogers stressed the problems of families trying to pay rent, buy groceries, pay utilities and send children to school well equipped, and struggling daily to exist. She said a more balanced approach is needed to taxation and the AUF plan will bring immediate relief.

After talking with his constituents, Cardigan Connor, elected member for West End, said that after essential costs people have no money left for insurance and medical needs, and for themselves. He also noted the negative impact that GST is having on tourism with many complaints about the high costs in restaurants. He said he expects the government to implement the AUF plan or call an election.

The revenue the government received from the .ai domain was EC $750,000 in 2016. It is now three times that amount each week and likely to double by the end of the year. Jose Vanterpool, island-wide elected member of the AUF, pointed out these figures while he was endorsing the AUF GST Relief Plan.

Leader Cora Richardson Hodge thanked all the presenters and the committee, noting that the AUF is about supporting the people and businesses. She suggested that the Plan should be legalised before elections next year.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-united-front-opposition-party-presents-gst-relief-plan