Anguilla welcomes new resident judge in Justice Ermin Moise | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Commissioner of Police, David Lynch, Justice Ermin Moise and Governor Dileeni Daniel Selvaratnam taking the salute for the guard of honour.

Justice Ermin Moise (centre) with lawyers.

ANGUILLA–Justice Ermin Moise was officially welcomed to the Anguilla judiciary with a special court sitting on Tuesday, May 3. The event started with a guard of honour from the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) accompanied by the police community band. Governor Dileeni Daniel Selvaratnam, Justice Moise and Commissioner of Police, David Lynch took the salute and inspected the guard of honour.

Members of the judiciary welcomed the new judge, including Senior Crown Counsel from the Attorney General’s Office, Nakishma Rogers-Hull, President of the Bar Association Merline Barrett, Joyce Kentish-Egan and Thomas Astaphan. Rogers-Hull welcomed the judge on behalf of the Attorney General’s Chambers and offered their commitment to work with him. Other speakers promised to work together and be committed to their work and to the judge and the court. It was stressed that Anguilla is a strong judiciary that commands the respect of all. One of the lawyers recommended that the judge should seek out the beauty and tranquillity of the island’s beaches. Thanks were also extended to Justice Innocent, the previous resident judge. Astaphan said he took much pleasure in welcoming Moise, noting that coming from his previous appointment in Nevis, he was used to a small island. “It is a pleasure to have you in Anguilla, your reputation has preceded you and we look forward to working with you,” he said.

Justice Moise said he was happy to be in Anguilla with his wife and two children. He stressed the importance of working together and continuing to work despite any conditions and with the resources available. He said cases must not be allowed to drag out but be resolved as soon as possible. He said he would give priority to mediation training as it is important and often successful in solving disputes. He said he would do his best to uphold the justice system, work together with the Bar Association and take time to listen to one another.

