Anguilla well represented at Caribbean Week in New York | THE DAILY HERALD

Cardigan Connor, Minister of Health, Tourism and Sports; Jameel Rochester, Director of Tourism, ATB; Kenisha Hall-Prentice, Chief Marketing Officer, ATB; and Joleyne Robin-Williams, Tourism Planner, Ministry of Health, Tourism and Sports.

ANGUILLA–A high level delegation from the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is attending the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Caribbean Week in New York 2026, taking place from June 1–5, 2026 at the InterContinental New York, Times Square under the theme “One Caribbean: Infinite Experiences.” Representing Anguilla at this premier regional tourism event are Cardigan Connor, Minister of Health, Tourism and Sports; Jameel Rochester, Director of Tourism, Anguilla Tourist Board; Kenisha Hall-Prentice, Chief Marketing Officer, Anguilla Tourist Board; and Joleyne Robin-Williams, Tourism Planner, Ministry of Health, Tourism and Sports. Caribbean Week is recognised as the Caribbean’s leading tourism forum, bringing together ministers, commissioners, directors of tourism, industry ex-ecutives, travel trade partners, media representatives, airlines, investors and other key stakeholders to discuss the future of tourism in the region, strengthen partnerships, and promote the Caribbean as a world-class destination.

A major highlight of this year’s programme was the ministerial forum entitled “Around the Carib-bean in 60 Minutes with the CTO Council of Ministers,” during which Minister Connor joined fellow tourism ministers and commissioners from across the Caribbean in a dynamic discussion on tourism performance, destination developments, opportunities, challenges, and strategic priorities shaping the future of the region’s tourism industry. During the sixty-minute session, Minister Connor high-lighted Anguilla’s continued tourism growth, investments in product development, enhanced air and sea access, sustainability initiatives, and the destination’s commitment to delivering authentic and beyond extraordinary visitor experiences.

Throughout the week, the Anguilla delegation participated in a series of high-level meetings, work-shops, and industry forums focused on: tourism leadership and regional collaboration; strategic des-tination marketing and branding; airlift development and connectivity; inclusive and sustainable tour-ism; digital innovation and emerging technologies; media and travel trade engagement; tourism workforce development and capacity building; and strengthening partnerships with key industry stakeholders and tourism partners.

The delegation also engaged with regional and international media, travel advisers, tour operators, airlines, tourism executives, and potential strategic partners as part of Anguilla’s ongoing efforts to increase destination awareness, strengthen market share, and drive sustainable visitor growth.

Director of Tourism Jameel Rochester noted that participation in Caribbean Week remains critical to Anguilla’s tourism development agenda. He said, “Caribbean Week provides an invaluable oppor-tunity for Anguilla to engage directly with regional leaders, industry partners, travel trade profession-als and media representatives in one of our most important source markets. As a destination, we re-main focused on strengthening our competitive position, expanding strategic partnerships, and en-suring that Anguilla continues to be recognised globally as a premier luxury and experiential destina-tion. The discussions and engagements taking place throughout the week will help shape future op-portunities for our tourism industry and support our long-term growth objectives.”

Chief Marketing Officer, Kendisha Hall-Prentice also utilized the forum to advance discussions sur-

rounding Anguilla’s marketing strategy, destination positioning, consumer trends, and collaborative opportunities aimed at enhancing visibility across key international markets

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-well-represented-at-caribbean-week-in-new-york