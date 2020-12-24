Anguilla’s Fire and Rescue Service procures new boat | THE DAILY HERALD

The new Search and Rescue boat in Anguilla.

ANGUILLA–The first of several sea trials took place on Wednesday, December 23, for Anguilla’s new Search and Rescue boat. It is 36 feet in length and the first of its kind that was custom-designed by David Carty of Rebel Marine and built by Rebel Marine and Anguilla Techni Sales. The boat was funded by the UK government’s Conflict, Security and Stability Fund and it is the first time the UK has commissioned a company outside of Europe for such a project.

Chief Fire Officer of the Anguilla Fire & Rescue Service, Shondell Hodge said, “This is a significant day not just for us at the Fire & Rescue Service who lead on rescue missions, but for all of Anguilla. Having a state-of-the-art rescue vessel at the ready in the event of an emergency at sea is an essential tool which will keep the crew safe as they save lives.”

David Carty thanked the Governor’s Office for the opportunity to build a boat of such importance and function, especially as all previous boats for similar use were imported. He described some of the features of the boat to The Daily Herald that include purpose-built low gunwales to enable crews to rescue people over the sides; a sea door on the starboard side that opens level with the water; two platforms over the transom; complete access to all points of the boat for the crew; and a completely enclosed cabin for crew members. It also has compartments for 50 life jackets, a large tank for long-range capacity, radar, sirens, strobe lights, spotlights and more, all to enable safe rescue at sea.

Governor Tim Foy, Deputy Governor Perin Bradley, Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster and ministers of government, the Anguilla Fire and Rescue Service and the Rebel Marine crew were present to view this first sea trial. More trials are planned before the official launch of the boat.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-s-fire-and-rescue-service-procures-new-boat