Anguilla’s senior citizens included in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–Celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee included a number activities, beginning on June 2 with a Thanksgiving Service at the Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, followed by the lighting of a Jubilee Beacon at Connor’s Park on Meads Bay.

Throughout the week of June 7, Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam and Deputy Governor Perin Bradley visited the island’s residential senior citizen homes where they hosted a series of tea parties. The visits included the Miriam Gumbs Senior Citizens Home, Tender Loving Care Home and Rosewood Home. Many of the residents took the opportunity to put on their finest dress clothes and headwear to sit and share a wide assortment of sandwiches, desserts and tea with both the governor and deputy governor.

After heartfully singing the British National Anthem and the Anguilla National Song, the residents shared stories of their younger days in Anguilla over tea, noting the many changes that have occurred over the decades.

The governor and deputy governor also visited the homes of Anguillian centenarians and presented them with gifts of Platinum Jubilee cupcakes.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-s-senior-citizens-included-in-queen-s-platinum-jubilee-celebrations