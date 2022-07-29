Anguilla’s team welcomed at Commonwealth Games | THE DAILY HERALD

Kenn Banks receiving the Order of Merit Award.



ANGUILLA–The Anguilla team was officially welcomed to the XXII Commonwealth Games village by one of the mayors of the village. Anguilla has thirteen competitors including five athletes, two boxers, four cyclists and one swimmer. The team also includes coaches for the various sports, the Chef de Mission Cardigan Connor, the General Team Manager Rollins Richardson, as well as President of the Anguilla Commonwealth Games Kenn Banks and Secretary General Althea Hodge. Banks was honoured on the first day with a presentation of the Order of Merit from President of the Commonwealth Sports Federation Dame Louise Martin.

The mayor, who welcomed the team, told them that the village experience was special and urged them to enjoy every element of it. Connor replied by saying that the team really appreciate the efforts made to hold Birmingham 2022 as there have been so many challenges during the past two years. He said that the team is pleased to be there.

Minister of Sports Dee Ann Kentish Rogers will join the team in the village at a later date after the ministers of sports meeting and touring some of the schools locally. She is hoping to talk with persons who may fund a new track and field site in Anguilla.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-s-team-welcomed-at-commonwealth-games