Anguilla’s telecom regulator pays courtesy visit to Lambriex | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: BTP Interim Director Judianne Labega-Hoeve, Jobern Gumbs, Ardin Richardson, BTP Technical Department Head Sidney de Weever, TEATT Minister Arthur Lambriex, Damien Harrigan, TEATT Cabinet Chief Of Staff Francisco Lacroes, and Travis Carty.

PHILIPSBURG–A delegation of technical experts from the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) of Anguilla paid a courtesy visit to Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex on May 24.

The visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, foster collaboration between St. Maarten and Anguilla, and discussing matters of mutual interest in the telecommunications sector, such as spectrum usage, and new technologies.

The Anguilla delegation included PUC Executive Director Damien Harrigan assisted by Ardin Richardson and representatives of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, Utilities, Housing and Tourism Travis Carty and Jobern Gumbs. Parties engaged in what was described as “productive discussions” with Lambriex and Chief of Staff of his cabinet Francisco Lacroes, BTP Interim Director Judianne Labega-Hoeve and BTP Technical Department Head Sidney de Weever.

“During the discussions, Anguilla and St. Maarten exchanged valuable insights on various aspects of the telecommunications industry, including regulatory frameworks, spectrum management, infrastructure development, and emerging technologies. The visit provided an opportunity for the PUC’s technical team to share their expertise and experiences in regulating the telecommunications sector in Anguilla, while also gaining insights into St. Maarten’s telecom landscape and procedures,” it was stated in a press release.

Lambriex expressed his appreciation for the visit, emphasising the importance of regional cooperation and knowledge-sharing in enhancing the telecommunications sector. Labega-Hoeve conveyed her gratitude to Lambriex and his team for welcoming their valued regulatory counterpart and was delighted with the opportunity to engage in a constructive dialogue.

De Weever had been instrumental in bringing all different stakeholders to the table. He said, “It was a great pleasure to host the Anguilla delegation and work closely together with them in the past days. We will continue to work together and focus on areas such as information exchange, joint spectrum measurement initiatives and the harmonisation of spectrum usage to ensure a more seamless and efficient telecommunications landscape within the region and delivering improved services to the citizens of both Anguilla and St. Maarten.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguilla-s-telecom-regulator-pays-courtesy-visit-to-lambriex