Anguillian appointed Director of Tourism | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–Minister of Health, Sport and Tourism, Cardigan Connor, has announced the appointment of Anguillian, Jameel Rochester as Director of Tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB). This ap-pointment, along with Amelia Vanterpool-Kubisch as Chairperson and Chantelle Richardson as Deputy Director of Tourism, fulfils the minister’s commitment to placing Anguillians in key leadership roles within the island’s tourism sector.

Rochester was recently Assistant Rooms Division Manager at Wymara Resort and Villas in the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI). Before moving to the TCI, he served as General Secretary (CEO) of the An-guilla Football Association.

His private sector experience includes leadership positions with several prestigious hospitality brands in Anguilla, including Zemi Beach House, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons Resort and Resi-dences Anguilla, and Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel, Anguilla.

Rochester has gained experience in the financial services sector through his roles at the National Bank of Anguilla Ltd. and CIBC First Caribbean International Bank. He has also held several leadership positions within tourism, most notably serving as Manager, Destination Experience, Acting Manager of Corporate Affairs and Acting Marketing Officer.

Rochester holds a Master of Science in International Hospitality Management from Les Roches University, a Master of Science in General Management Studies (with distinction), and a Bachelor of Science in General Management Studies from The University of the West Indies. He also possesses a certificate in Hospitality and Tourism Management.

In making the appointment, Connor said, “Jameel’s academic achievements, combined with his ex-tensive professional experience, have equipped him with the skills and insight necessary to lead com-plex operations, ensure sound financial management and drive strategic success in Anguilla’s tourism industry. This well-earned accomplishment is a true reflection of Jameel’s hard work, his commitment to Anguilla, and we are pleased that he resigned his position in the Turks & Caicos to return home to lead the Anguilla Tourist Board.”

ATB Chairperson, Amelia Vanterpool-Kubisch, welcomed Rochester, saying, “As our tourism indus-try rapidly evolves in response to digital innovation and shifting consumer behaviour, a new genera-tion of leaders must take the helm. Their fluency with emerging communication tools and selling platforms positions them to drive engagement, enhance customer experiences, and keep the industry competitive in a global market.”

Rochester assumed the responsibility as Anguilla’s Director of Tourism on May 15.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguillian-appointed-director-of-tourism