Anguillian student receives Kimdra Smith-Webster scholarship award | THE DAILY HERALD

Cheque presentation. From left: Aurjul Wilson, Kayla Bruno and Bren Romney.

ANGUILLA–Kayla Bruno was recognised as the recipient of the US $2,500 Kimdra Smith-Webster scholarship award on Friday, August 28. During a short ceremony at the Department of Education, Chief Education Officer Bren Romney, along with Aurjul Wilson, aunt of the late Kimdra Smith-Webster, congratulated Bruno on meeting the high selection criteria.

Ken Smith, brother of Smith-Webster and chairman of the scholarship foundation virtually attended the ceremony via Zoom.Wilson congratulated Bruno and said “Kimdra excelled at everything she did. This scholarship gives recognition to her legacy which was short. Take advantage of this scholarship, and when you are able, I encourage you to contribute to the citizenry of Anguilla.”Bruno thanked the board for recognizing her passion for science and her passion for helping to develop her community. She said, “It has been my dream to study forensic science and I am extremely thankful for your assistance in helping me to [achieve – Ed.] my goal.

”The Kimdra Smith-Webster Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded in 2017, is based on the conviction that an educated citizenry is essential to a healthy society. The foundation provides opportunities for post-secondary education to members of the Anguilla community by assisting with financial means. The foundation also fosters community service.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anguillian-student-receives-kimdra-smith-webster-scholarship-award