Animal Defenders, firefighters team up to make 2020 calendar | THE DAILY HERALD

The January page of the 2020 Animal Defenders and St. Maarten Fire Department fund-raising calendar.



PHILIPSBURG–Animal Defenders St. Maarten (ADS) and St. Maarten Fire Department personnel have teamed up to create a 2020 calendar showcasing firefighters posing with several dogs and cats. The calendars cost US $20 and all proceeds go towards helping animals in St. Maarten.

When asked why a joint calendar with firefighters, ADS said, “Well, they are our heroes when it comes to rescuing a cow from a cistern or a goat from a cliff or a dog from a ditch. When we cannot do the rescue job, we call our heroes for help. They always get the job done and they are only one phone call away.”

According to ADS, “The photoshoot and launch party of the 2020 calendar with firefighters and our cats and dogs was lots of fun and a big success.”

ADS thanked the Fire Department, Simpson Bay Pharmacy, STM Shipping, Stefy Rodriquez, Jackie Sattler van Zand, Daniel Norwood, Marianne Marchant, and its volunteers for making the 2020 calendar a reality.

ADS is a group of volunteers who seek to create awareness and compassion for animals in St. Maarten. Its main priorities are sterilising, vaccinating, feeding, and aftercare for stray animals on the island. The organisation is also involved with awareness campaigns and in assisting stray cats and dogs with foster homes until they can be permanently adopted.

“Animals cannot talk like us, but they can suffer like us. Animals need us humans, but we also need animals. They shape us into being better and compassionate humans to humans as well.

“We operate with volunteers only to avoid overhead costs. Neither the volunteers nor the board of directors receive a salary or any other compensations for their tireless efforts. The volunteers for Animal Defenders often donate their own time, money, fuel, telephone expenses, pet food, and even help with veterinary bills.

“It does not matter how one helps, as long as one helps. Plus, it does not matter how much one gives because every little bit counts and adds up. We can always use any form of help, pet food, animal products, hands-on-feeding volunteers, adoptions, fosters or financial help – it is all welcome, the whole year through,” said ADS.

For more information, persons can contact ADS via tel. 1-721-553-3116 or 1-721-588-9567. Persons can also send an e-mail to

AnimalDefenders.StMaarten@gmail.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93701-animal-defenders-firefighters-team-up-to-make-2020-calendar