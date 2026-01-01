Animal Defenders St. Maarten urge public to keep flagpole area clean | THE DAILY HERALD

The garbage bins at the site are overflowing each day.

COLE BAY HILL–At the Flagpole, volunteers from Animal Defenders St. Maarten are on-site every day to feed and care for the animals that rely on their support. In addition to providing food and water, the volunteers also clean the area daily.

The garbage bins at the site are overflowing each day, leaving trash scattered on the ground. Despite this, the animals are often wrongly blamed for the litter. “Our animals don’t drink beer, they don’t eat fast food, and they don’t leave plastic bottles behind,” the organisation stressed.

The volunteers continue to clean up, motivated by their love for the animals and respect for the island. However, Animal Defenders St. Maarten is calling for urgent support from the community and authorities.

The group has appealed to the Government of St. Maarten to ensure that garbage bins at the Flagpole are emptied daily. They also encouraged tour bus operators to remind visitors to dispose of waste responsibly and asked both residents and tourists to refrain from littering.

“Keeping St. Maarten clean is a shared responsibility,” the organisation said. “Our volunteers will continue to care for the animals, and we ask everyone to help care for the environment as well.”

Animal Defenders St. Maarten thanked the community for their support and cooperation in preserving both the animals’ well-being and the island’s natural beauty.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/animal-defenders-st-maarten-urge-public-to-keep-flagpole-area-clean