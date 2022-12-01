Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Walter Plantz Square Dec. 4 | THE DAILY HERALD

A previous Walter Plantz Square Christmas tree lighting event. (File photo)

PHILIPSBURG–Walter Plantz Square (WPS) on Front Street will ring in the holiday season with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event at 7:00pm Sunday, December 4.

WPS urges everyone to mark their calendars and make the event a family outing to kick off the holiday season by joining in at the annual event.

This is the seventh time that WPS will be lighting the Christmas tree.

“Make WPS a place to visit this holiday season and beyond into 2023. It is a great location for visitors, family and friends to hang out through the week or weekends,” it was stated in a press release.

Since its establishment, Walter Plantz Square has generated a new spirit of life in the area for locals and visitors. The square is located next to Walter Plantz Tender Jetty and connects Boardwalk Boulevard and Front Street.

Restaurants at WPS operate under the public health safety plans that have been approved by government.

