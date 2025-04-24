Annual Cock-Up Specialty Drink Competition | THE DAILY HERALD

Bad Decisionsz (booth 32) reigned victorious in the mission to make the most creative and mind blowing drink in the annual Cock-Up Specialty Drink Competition – the star of the show at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village on Wednesday night.

Bad Decisionsz is the first two-time winner and swayed the experienced judges with their creation "phase three" which includes three distinct flavours: one with a kick, one smoothe, and one refreshing.

Besides bragging rights, they win US$ 1,000. Also battling it out for the title were The Bearded Kitchen (booth 10), NouRish Nook (booth 11), Liqour N Flames (booth 17), and Hot Waves (booths 68 and 69).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/annual-cock-up-specialty-drink-competition