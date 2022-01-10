Annual day of prayer observed on Sunday | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs delivering her remarks during Sunday’s service.

PHILIPSBURG–The government of St. Maarten in collaboration with St. Maarten Christian Council, St. Maarten United Ministerial Foundation and the Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosted the seventeenth annual National Day of Prayer at the Government Administration Building on Sunday.

This year’s theme was “Almighty God, Let Your Culture of Divine Unity Rule”.

The service opened with praise and worship led by the Victory Temple praise team, followed by the opening prayer delivered by Joan Berkel and a rendition of the St. Maarten Song by Omar Hunter. Ebony Steel Orchestra performed a special rendition of “Hear, O Lord, the sound of my call”. Pastor Wycliffe Smith gave the official welcome, followed by remarks from the Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

In her remarks Jacobs touched on the theme for the event: “When I think on the theme chosen here today, I can’t help but connect it to the messages of hope and progress which were the prevailing messages during my Christmas and New Year’s addresses.”

A scene during the 17th annual National Day of Prayer.

She encouraged persons not to wait on special days such as the day of prayer, but to pray without ceasing and any time of the day: pray for divine unity, for grace, hope peace, love and courage to keep on trying no matter what. “Pray for the progress that we gain, the success we need individually and collectively in our journey through life,” she added.

In closing she said, “I remind you of God’s culture of divine unity which we should use as a guide in how we lead and live in this country. Each of us has a role to play, each of us has a contribution to make.

Governor Eugene Holiday and spouse (left), along with the prime minister.

“I pray today, every day, that each of us looks deep inside and finds our purpose, our passion, grace, compassion and love for our fellow man so that we can unite in oneness of purpose to create the St. Maarten that we dream of … where each citizen has the opportunity to grow, succeed and live their dreams, where hope reigns and love resides.”

This was followed by a performance by Dance and Arts Dimensions Academy.

Shermina Powell-Richardson on behalf of Apostle Norman Arrindell gave the prophetic address. Pastor Vincent Gumbs, President of the Federation of Churches FEDOC, delivered the sermon for the event.

Various religious leaders prayed for the government, our men and women in uniform, economic restoration, unity and the youth of St. Maarten.

Apostle Rosemond Romney delivered a declaration/blessing. He was joined on stage by all fellow religious leaders and speakers.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Rodolphe Samuel gave the vote of thanks.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/annual-day-of-prayer-observed-on-sunday-2