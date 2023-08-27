Annual Health, Sport and Culture expo draws impressive attendance | THE DAILY HERALD

A child getting a quick lesson in the game of croquet.





CAY HILL–The Ministry of Sport and Culture in partnership with NAGICO Insurances hosted the second Annual Health, Sport and Culture EXPO at the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex on Saturday, August 26.

The well-attended event aimed to promote physical activity and healthy living and celebrate the island’s cultural diversity.

The EXPO featured a wide range of activities and entertainment for persons of all ages. The sports competition was a major highlight, with teams competing in basketball, volleyball and flag football. The competition was intense but friendly, with players showcasing their skills and sportsmanship. Spectators cheered on their favourite teams, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and community spirit.

The health and wellness booths were another popular feature of the EXPO. Attendees had the opportunity to get their blood pressure checked, receive nutritional advice and participate in yoga and fitness sessions. The health and wellness booths aimed to educate the public about the importance of a healthy lifestyle and provided valuable resources to help individuals make informed choices about their well-being.

The cultural aspect of the EXPO was equally captivating. Attendees were treated to dance performances that celebrated the rich cultural heritage of St. Maarten. The cultural segment of the event highlighted the diversity and creativity of the island’s artistic community.

The EXPO also featured a range of children’s activities, which were hosted by NAGICO Insurances. Children were able to participate in various games and sports, as well as arts and crafts activities.

One of the primary objectives of the EXPO was to encourage physical activity and healthy living among the residents of St. Maarten. The event organisers aim to inspire individuals to incorporate regular exercise into their daily routines and make healthier choices.

The second Annual Health, Sport and Culture EXPO received positive feedback from attendees who appreciated the opportunity to engage in sports, learn about health-related topics and immerse themselves in the vibrant cultural scene. Many expressed their gratitude to the ministry for organising such an inclusive and community-oriented event once again.

The organisers of the expo are already planning next year’s event, which promises to be even bigger and better than this year’s. With a renewed focus on community engagement and well-being, the organisers hopes to make the Health, Sport and Culture EXPO an annual tradition that brings persons together to celebrate all that St. Maarten has to offer.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/annual-health-sport-and-culture-expo-draws-impressive-attendance