Annual lighted parade brightens Statia after dark | THE DAILY HERALD

Some participants dressed as reindeer during the lighted parade.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The roads of St. Eustatius were bright during the evening of Tuesday, December 21, for Buzzy Bees Inn Daycare Center’s annual lighted parade.

A number of children and adults dressed up in lighted festive attire and accessories to participate in the event. Some were dressed in Christmas ensembles and as cartoon characters and danced from the start of the parade to the end.

The parade began at Buzzy Bees Inn Daycare Center in Princess Gardens. Participants were all smiles and seemed to be enjoying the festive atmosphere of the parade. The parade concluded at Global Terminal Investment (GTI) Statia playground, where food and drinks were served.

Attendees at the lighted parade.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/annual-lighted-parade-brightens-statia-after-dark