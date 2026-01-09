Annual National Day of Prayer January 11 at Govt Building | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: National Day of Prayer 2025, cross section of clergy members with President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams, Governor Ajamu Baly, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and ECYS Minister Melissa Gumbs. (File photo)

PHILIPSBURG–The 21st Annual National Day of Prayer will take place on January 11, at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg, with the theme “Holding fast to the Lord with hands that serve and hearts that pray.”

The National Day of Prayer is held every year on the second Sunday in January and all persons residing in or visiting St. Maarten are cordially invited to pray and worship at the National Day of Prayer. The event will begin with Praise and Worship at 4:30pm. The official service and programme will start at 5:00pm and will feature numerous contributions of prayers, song and dance renditions.

“The National Day of Prayer calls us to pause as a nation and remember that our true strength lies in faith, unity, and service. I invite our youth, families, and public servants to come together in prayer – seeking wisdom, renewing hope, and recommitting ourselves to building a St. Maarten rooted in compassion, integrity, and shared responsibility. As we hold fast to the Lord, may our hands serve and our hearts remain steadfast in prayer,” said Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina.

The National Day of Prayer was decreed in 2005 by the Executive Council of the Island Territory of St. Maarten and serves as an ecumenical service for persons of all faiths and religions to pray for a prosperous and healthy new year for the nation. The St. Maarten Christian Council, St. Maarten United Ministerial Foundation and Seventh Day Adventist Church in collaboration with the Government of St. Maarten host the annual prayer service.

