Annual population census underway until Feb. 22 | THE DAILY HERALD

Interviewers who will be visiting homes for the 2025 census campaign.

MARIGOT–The annual population census on the French side is currently in progress until February 22. Residents are invited to welcome the interviewers who are visiting households to count the number of occupants.

The census is organised by the Collectivité in partnership with Institut National de Statistiques et des Études Economiques (INSEE). If a particular house is selected by INSEE for the 2025 census, a letter will have been sent by President Louis Mussington informing of the formalities relating to the campaign.

Compulsory by law, the census is above all a civic act. An interviewer from the Collectivité, trained and identified by a badge, will be visiting selected homes to take a census of people living in the household.

This information is confidential and subject to professional secrecy. The census is an important step in determining the official population of each territory.

Accurate knowledge of the population enables the Collectivité to tailor public action to the needs of the area and its residents. It also makes it possible to determine State allocations: public facilities, neighbourhood renovation programmes, transport, etcetera. The census also provides information on age averages, family composition and housing inventory.

For further information on the census, consult the national website

www.le-recensement-et-moi.fr, or contact the Collectivité’s Population Census and Addressing Department (Rosette Parotte) on (0690) 74 98.29 – 6 Rue du Fort Louis, Marigot.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/annual-population-census-underway-until-feb-22