Annual Thanksgiving Service this Sunday | THE DAILY HERALD

New Testament Baptist Church

PHILIPSBURG-–Some 25 years ago, the first public Thanksgiving Service was held on December 5th, 1999, following the decision of the then Executive Council on December 1st 1999, to mark the passage of the Atlantic hurricane season without significant incident or impact to St. Maarten.

According to a release from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS), “In understanding and respecting the multiple religious practices on the island and ensuring that all are present to participate in this moment of Thanksgiving for carrying us through another safe Hurricane season. The Government of Sint Marten in collaboration with the St. Maarten Christian Council, St. Maarten United Ministerial Foundation and the Seventh Day Adventist Church invites the community to the 25th Annual Service with the theme ‘O Give Thanks to the Lord for He is Good’ at the New Testament Baptist Church in Philipsburg on Sunday December 1st, 2024.”

This year’s Thanksgiving Service will feature remarks by Prime Minister Luc Mercelina, along with songs of praise, prayers of thanksgiving and more. The public is encouraged to attend the Thanksgiving Service that begins at 4:30pm with Praise & Worship followed by the Church Service at 5:00pm sharp.

“We have once again, since 2017, been spared through what could have been a devastating 2024 hurricane season,” stated ECYS Minister Melissa Gumbs. “Nevertheless, this season proved that we must continue to remain vigilant and proactive in our hurricane readiness efforts, and our thoughts and strength continue to go out to our regional neighbors affected by, especially, Hurricanes Beryl, Helene and Milton.”

