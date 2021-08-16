Another COVID-19 death recorded, 78 people recover | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten recorded another COVID-19 related death on Monday, August 16.

This brings to 41 the total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in St. Maarten since the start of the pandemic.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley extended his condolences to the family and friends of the victim, who passed away. “Heartfelt thoughts go out to the family during their time of sorrow. I wish the family much strength and healing,” he said.

Forty-two persons have tested positive for COVID-19 and 78 persons have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 308. The total number of confirmed cases is 3,227.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 291 persons who are in home isolation. There are 17 patients hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 2,878. There are 257 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The VSA Ministry Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 3,541 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 37,841 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

CPS noted that the large increase in the number of recoveries was due to a small backlog with processing the data. “For your continued safety, wear your mask, reduce social contacts, and sanitise or wash your hands frequently.”

