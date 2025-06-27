Another fatal shooting in Anguilla | THE DAILY HERALD

THE VALLEY–The Royal Anguilla Police Force is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred today, shortly after 11am in The Valley.

As a result, Albert Lake Drive in the vicinity of the traffic light to the Anguilla Community College has been closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Preliminary reports indicate that one male appears to be deceased at the scene.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/another-fatal-shooting-in-anguilla