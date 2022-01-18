Another scooter rider hurt in accident | THE DAILY HERALD

The scooter rider was lifted onto a stretcher and put in an ambulance to be taken to SMMC.

The car turned in to park outside the Super City store on Bush Road and was hit by a scooter coming from the opposite direction.

PHILIPSBURG–A scooter rider suffered leg injuries in a traffic accident on Bush Road on Tuesday, January 18 around 1:00pm.

The Daily Herald understands that the scooter was coming from the direction of Philipsburg slammed into a car going the opposite way. The latter was turning to park outside the Super City store.

The car’s occupants were not hurt, but the scooter rider was lifted into an ambulance with an apparent broken leg. He was taken to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical attention.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/the-car-turned-in-to-park-outside-the-super-city-store-on-bush-road-and-was-hit-by-a-scooter-coming-from-the-opposite-direction-another-scooter-rider-hurt-in-accident