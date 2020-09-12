Another sharp decline in COVID-19 cases | THE DAILY HERALD

~54 recoveries recorded~

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Health has reported another sharp decline in the active COVID-19 cases, with 54 new recoveries confirmed on Friday.

Only one new active case has been confirmed, thus bringing the total number of active cases to 125. The new total of confirmed cases for St. Maarten is now 531.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 119 persons in home isolation. Five remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of COVID related deaths remains at 19.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 387. There are now 11 persons in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. CPS has tested 934 travellers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1,677 persons throughout the community.

CPS assured that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister of Public Health Richard Panneflek expressed his gratitude to the public for adhering to the guidelines implemented. “We are slowly declining in the daily number of active cases and together we will accomplish our ultimate goal of zero active cases,” he concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/another-sharp-decline-in-covid-19-cases